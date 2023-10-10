Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $77.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $77,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

