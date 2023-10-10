Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.06. 18,960,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,456,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.