Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,092 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 3,893,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

