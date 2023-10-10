Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 16,595 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. 445,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.