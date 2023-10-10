Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 669,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.