Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 3,775,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

