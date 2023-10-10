Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 3,775,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.