Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 19,185 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 1,317,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.