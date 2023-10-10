Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,177.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

