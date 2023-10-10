POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 956,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 904,998 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.38.

PNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $11,381,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

