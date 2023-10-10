Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.52% of Portland General Electric worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after buying an additional 727,396 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

POR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 65,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.