Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 2.6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 104,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 297,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 772.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 741.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

