Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

PTGX stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,846,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,782,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after buying an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,198,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

