Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

