QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

