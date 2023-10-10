Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 2.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

