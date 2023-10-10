Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 7.7%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 567,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,240,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $418,088.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $418,088.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,696 shares of company stock worth $4,766,530. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.