ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $268.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00228421 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013379 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014978 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
