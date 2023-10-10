Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 59.19 and a quick ratio of 59.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 35,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $964,003.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 530,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 112,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 24.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

