Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires Shares of 3,874 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,103,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,475. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

