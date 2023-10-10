Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

