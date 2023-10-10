Relaxing Retirement Coach Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 116,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,739. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

