Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.08. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,790. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $701.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average is $169.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.