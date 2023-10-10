Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 3,086 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 202,778 shares. The stock has a market cap of $654.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.