Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 437 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,161. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.