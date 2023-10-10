Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 441 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 974,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

