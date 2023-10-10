Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 91,292 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 89,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

