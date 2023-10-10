Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes $205,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.80. 139,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

