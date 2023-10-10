Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 316.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,387. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

