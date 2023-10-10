RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

