Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 6.9%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 1,182,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,023,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

