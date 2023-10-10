Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 196,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,176,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,704,995 shares of company stock valued at $226,790,929 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

