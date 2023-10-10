Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 423,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 389,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 285,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 269,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFIP stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,066. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.