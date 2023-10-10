Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 734 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,769. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

