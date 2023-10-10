Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 80,248 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,248 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,374. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

