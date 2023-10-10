Root Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,294 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 158,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.