Root Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 114,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,585,000.

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

