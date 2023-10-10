Root Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,347,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. 30,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,242. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

