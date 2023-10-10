Root Financial Partners LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

