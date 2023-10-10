Root Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 359,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

