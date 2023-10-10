Root Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 74,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,266. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.