Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,392,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.67 and its 200 day moving average is $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

