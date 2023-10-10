Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. 24,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.