Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 95,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,637. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

