Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ROP opened at $499.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

