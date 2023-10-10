Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 368,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,606. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $758.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.