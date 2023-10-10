Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 748819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.96).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.88) to GBX 157 ($1.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 139.60 ($1.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,526.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

