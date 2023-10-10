Safe (SAFE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.14 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00015577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00150543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00047054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025251 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.03519541 USD and is up 13.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

