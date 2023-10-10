Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. 379,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

