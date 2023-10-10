Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 288,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

