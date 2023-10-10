Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 181,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 8,055,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

